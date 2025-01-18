Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg in the Predators-Wild game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:50 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 27 games, with 38 points in total.

On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.

Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).

Through 44 games played this season, he has recorded 38 points, with 10 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 44 Games 2 38 Points 0 13 Goals 0 25 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: