Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg in the Predators-Wild game? Use our stats and information to help you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 18:50 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.
- Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 27 games, with 38 points in total.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).
- Through 44 games played this season, he has recorded 38 points, with 10 multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
- The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|44
|Games
|2
|38
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|25
|Assists
|0
