Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - January 18

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg in the Predators-Wild game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 18:50 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 27 games, with 38 points in total.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).
  • Through 44 games played this season, he has recorded 38 points, with 10 multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
44 Games 2
38 Points 0
13 Goals 0
25 Assists 0

