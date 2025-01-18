Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 43 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.

Nyquist has 18 points overall, getting at least one point in 15 different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (41 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 15 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have conceded 125 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.

The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 43 Games 2 18 Points 1 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

