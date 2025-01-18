Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 43 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.
- Nyquist has 18 points overall, getting at least one point in 15 different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (41 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 15 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have conceded 125 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.
- The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|43
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|1
