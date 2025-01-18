How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18

Published 1:15 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 18

The Auburn Tigers versus the Georgia Bulldogs is one of eight games on Saturday’s college basketball slate that includes an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns at No. 5 Florida Gators

Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs

LSU Tigers at No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies

