How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19

Sunday’s college basketball schedule includes seven games featuring SEC teams in play. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

