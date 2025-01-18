How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19

Published 8:21 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

Sunday’s college basketball schedule includes seven games featuring SEC teams in play. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

