How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – January 18

Published 5:16 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) travel in SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 11-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 196th.
  • The Volunteers record 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Commodores allow (67.4).
  • Tennessee is 13-0 when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores are shooting 47.2% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 35.9% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Vanderbilt is 14-2 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 136th.
  • The Commodores put up an average of 82.4 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • Vanderbilt is 13-2 when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee averages 83.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 18.2 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers surrender 55.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.5 in away games.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Tennessee has played better in home games this year, averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Vanderbilt averaged 68.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.8.
  • In 2023-24, the Commodores allowed 6.0 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (78.7).
  • Vanderbilt made more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than away (26.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center
1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/7/2025 Mississippi State L 76-64 Memorial Gymnasium
1/11/2025 @ Missouri L 75-66 Mizzou Arena
1/15/2025 South Carolina W 66-63 Memorial Gymnasium
1/18/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 @ Alabama Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Coleman Coliseum
1/25/2025 Kentucky Memorial Gymnasium

