How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – January 18 Published 5:16 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) travel in SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 11-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 196th.

The Volunteers record 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Commodores allow (67.4).

Tennessee is 13-0 when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores are shooting 47.2% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 35.9% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt is 14-2 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 136th.

The Commodores put up an average of 82.4 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Vanderbilt is 13-2 when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee averages 83.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 18.2 points per contest.

The Volunteers surrender 55.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.5 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Tennessee has played better in home games this year, averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Vanderbilt averaged 68.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.8.

In 2023-24, the Commodores allowed 6.0 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (78.7).

Vanderbilt made more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than away (26.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn – Neville Arena

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/7/2025 Mississippi State L 76-64 Memorial Gymnasium 1/11/2025 @ Missouri L 75-66 Mizzou Arena 1/15/2025 South Carolina W 66-63 Memorial Gymnasium 1/18/2025 Tennessee Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 @ Alabama Coleman Coliseum 1/25/2025 Kentucky – Memorial Gymnasium

