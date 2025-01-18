How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – January 18
Published 5:16 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) travel in SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: SEC Network
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Commodores allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 11-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 196th.
- The Volunteers record 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Commodores allow (67.4).
- Tennessee is 13-0 when scoring more than 67.4 points.
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores are shooting 47.2% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 35.9% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Vanderbilt is 14-2 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 136th.
- The Commodores put up an average of 82.4 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- Vanderbilt is 13-2 when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee averages 83.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 18.2 points per contest.
- The Volunteers surrender 55.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.5 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Tennessee has played better in home games this year, averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Vanderbilt averaged 68.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.8.
- In 2023-24, the Commodores allowed 6.0 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (78.7).
- Vanderbilt made more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than away (26.5%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|L 73-43
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|W 74-70
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
–
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/7/2025
|Mississippi State
|L 76-64
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/11/2025
|@ Missouri
|L 75-66
|Mizzou Arena
|1/15/2025
|South Carolina
|W 66-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/18/2025
|Tennessee
–
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|@ Alabama
–
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/25/2025
|Kentucky
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium
