How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 18
Published 4:45 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Boston Celtics (29-12) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) on January 18, 2025.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Celtics are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.
- The Celtics put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Hawks give up (119.1).
- Boston has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 119.1 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Atlanta is 16-10 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
- The Hawks average 8.8 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics give up to opponents (108.4).
- When it scores more than 108.4 points, Atlanta is 19-13.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 118.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 116.8 points per contest.
- Boston is surrendering 108.9 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 107.7.
- At home, the Celtics are making 2.3 more three-pointers per game (18.9) than when playing on the road (16.6). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.5%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (119.6 per game) than away (115.2). But they are also conceding more at home (120.4) than away (118).
- At home Atlanta is conceding 120.4 points per game, 2.4 more than it is on the road (118).
- At home the Hawks are collecting 29.4 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (29.9).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|–
|–
|–
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Rib
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Foot
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Out
|Thigh
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand