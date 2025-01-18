How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 18 Published 4:45 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Boston Celtics (29-12) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) on January 18, 2025.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

NBCS-BOS, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Celtics are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.

The Celtics put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Hawks give up (119.1).

Boston has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 119.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Atlanta is 16-10 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Hawks average 8.8 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics give up to opponents (108.4).

When it scores more than 108.4 points, Atlanta is 19-13.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 118.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 116.8 points per contest.

Boston is surrendering 108.9 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 107.7.

At home, the Celtics are making 2.3 more three-pointers per game (18.9) than when playing on the road (16.6). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.5%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (119.6 per game) than away (115.2). But they are also conceding more at home (120.4) than away (118).

At home Atlanta is conceding 120.4 points per game, 2.4 more than it is on the road (118).

At home the Hawks are collecting 29.4 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (29.9).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury – – –

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Rib Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal De’Andre Hunter Questionable Foot Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand

