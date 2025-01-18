How to Watch the NBA Today, January 19
Published 5:19 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Brooklyn Nets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is one game in particular to see on a Sunday NBA schedule that features seven exciting matchups.
Info on live coverage of today’s NBA play is available for you.
Watch the NBA Today – January 19
Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
