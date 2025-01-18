How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19

Published 8:17 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 19

The Sunday college basketball schedule includes four games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Illinois Fighting Illini squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 25 Baylor Bears

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 19

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 19

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 19

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - January 18

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – January 18

How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 18

How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 18

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup