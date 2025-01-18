How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19
The Oklahoma Sooners and the South Carolina Gamecocks square off in one of 18 games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature a ranked team.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 4 USC Trojans at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stanford Cardinal at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Iowa State Cyclones at No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Lady Lions
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Seton Hall Pirates at No. 6 UConn Huskies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 18 California Golden Bears at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Clemson Tigers at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
SMU Mustangs at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
