January 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The contests in a Sunday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the Ottawa Senators taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

We’ve got what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 19 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey Devils 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New York Rangers @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Detroit Red Wings @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

