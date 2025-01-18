Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.

Marchessault has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 33 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

In 24 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 44 Games 2 33 Points 1 14 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

