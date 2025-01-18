Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
  • Marchessault has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 33 points in total.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
  • In 24 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
  • The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
44 Games 2
33 Points 1
14 Goals 1
19 Assists 0

