Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
- Marchessault has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 33 points in total.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
- In 24 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
- The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|44
|Games
|2
|33
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|1
|19
|Assists
|0
