NBA Best Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks Picks for January 18 Published 4:34 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Boston Celtics (29-12) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Want to gain an edge on Saturday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

Celtics vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Boston has beaten the spread 17 times in 41 games.

Atlanta has covered the spread 17 times in 40 games.

As 10.5-point favorites or more, the Celtics are 10-14 against the spread.

As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, the Hawks have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Pick OU:

Under (235.5)





In 12 games this season, the Celtics and their opponents have scored more than 235.5 total points.

The Hawks have played 25 games this season that ended with a combined score over 235.5 points.

Boston’s outings this year have an average total of 228.1, 7.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.8 more points than this game’s point total.

The Celtics are the eighth-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Hawks have scored the 11th-most points.

This contest features the league’s 22nd-ranked (Hawks) and 10th-ranked (Celtics) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Celtics (-599)

This season, the Celtics have won 29 out of the 39 games, or 74.4%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 14-5, a 73.7% win rate, when it’s favored by -599 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +425 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.

