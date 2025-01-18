NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 19
Published 7:16 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Denver Nuggets versus the Orlando Magic is a game to catch on a Sunday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting contests.
Ready to dive in the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s break down them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 19
Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Heat -2.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 4.6 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
