Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus is -20, in 23:29 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 21 games, and has 30 points in all.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 39 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 21 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have allowed 125 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.
  • The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
40 Games 2
30 Points 2
8 Goals 0
22 Assists 2

