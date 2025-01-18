Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -20, in 23:29 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 21 games, and has 30 points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 39 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 21 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have allowed 125 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.

The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 40 Games 2 30 Points 2 8 Goals 0 22 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: