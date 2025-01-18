Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Wild game? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 41 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 17:40 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 21 games, and has 26 points in all.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 20 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
41 Games 2
26 Points 2
13 Goals 2
13 Assists 0

