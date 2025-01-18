Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Wild game? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 41 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 17:40 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 21 games, and has 26 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 20 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 41 Games 2 26 Points 2 13 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

