Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on Stamkos against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 44 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.
- He has picked up at least one point in 22 games, and has 29 points in all.
- He has eight goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
- In 44 games played this season, he has put up 29 points, with six multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
- The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|44
|Games
|2
|29
|Points
|2
|15
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: