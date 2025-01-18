Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on Stamkos against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 44 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.

He has picked up at least one point in 22 games, and has 29 points in all.

He has eight goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).

In 44 games played this season, he has put up 29 points, with six multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 44 Games 2 29 Points 2 15 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

