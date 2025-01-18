Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on Stamkos against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 44 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 22 games, and has 29 points in all.
  • He has eight goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
  • In 44 games played this season, he has put up 29 points, with six multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
44 Games 2
29 Points 2
15 Goals 0
14 Assists 2

