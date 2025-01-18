Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 18? Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 12 of 44 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in two games (six shots).

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated five goals and nine assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 125 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

