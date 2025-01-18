Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 18? Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 12 of 44 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Wild this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages three shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 125 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 2 1 20:15 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

