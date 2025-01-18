Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 18? Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Roman Josi going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In six of 40 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and 12 assists.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 125 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

