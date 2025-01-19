Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, January 20
Published 7:22 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Monday, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and McNeese Cowboys take the court at The Legacy Center, one of the 10 games our computer model flagged in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: McNeese -15.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 19.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +15.5 vs. Florida A&M
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: Florida A&M by 12.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida A&M (-15.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: UT Rio Grande Valley +2.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: UT Rio Grande Valley by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Incarnate Word (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Fresno State +20.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 18 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-20.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Alcorn State +4.5 vs. Prairie View A&M
- Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: Prairie View A&M by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Prairie View A&M (-4.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Stonehill -1.5 vs. Le Moyne
- Matchup: Stonehill Skyhawks at Le Moyne Dolphins
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: Stonehill by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stonehill (-1.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: East Texas A&M +6.5 vs. SE Louisiana
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at East Texas A&M Lions
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SE Louisiana (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Washington +6.5 vs. Montana State
- Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: Montana State by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Montana State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Columbia +6.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Columbia Lions at Princeton Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: Princeton by 5.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Georgetown +6.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 20
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 5.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
