How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 19
Published 3:16 am Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (15-2) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4) after victories in five straight road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- Tennessee is allowing 29.9 boards per game this year (116th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 39.2 rebounds per contest (12th-best).
- This season the Commodores are 23rd-best in college basketball in assists at 17.9 per game.
- Tennessee ranks third-best in the country by forcing 24.1 turnovers per game. It ranks 91st in college basketball by committing 14.2 turnovers per contest.
- Beyond the arc, the Commodores are 111th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.9). They are 164th in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.
- So far this season, Tennessee is ceding 4.8 three-pointers per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 26.7% (36th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- The Commodores attempt 31.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 21.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 68.9% of their shots, with 78.8% of their makes coming from there.
Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats
- The Commodores are the eighth-best squad in college basketball in points scored (86.8 per game) and 142nd in points allowed (62.6).
- At 36.8 rebounds per game and 30.8 rebounds allowed, Vanderbilt is 41st and 147th in college basketball, respectively.
- With 17.9 assists per game, the Commodores are 23rd-best in the country.
- In 2024-25, Vanderbilt is 46th in the country in turnovers committed (13.2 per game) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (21.0).
- The Commodores make 6.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 31.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 111th and 164th, respectively, in the country.
- Vanderbilt is 148th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and 141st in 3-point percentage defensively (29.8%).
- In 2024-25, the Commodores have attempted 31.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 68.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 21.2% of the Commodores’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 78.8% have been 2-pointers.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|17
|18.2
|5.7
|3.5
|3.5
|0.7
|0.9
|Ruby Whitehorn
|17
|13.4
|4.7
|1.7
|1.1
|0.2
|0.9
|Jewel Spear
|15
|13.4
|3.0
|2.0
|1.3
|0.2
|3.0
|Samara Spencer
|17
|11.7
|3.8
|5.4
|1.4
|0.2
|2.5
|Lazaria Spearman
|17
|10.9
|5.9
|0.8
|0.9
|0.4
|0.6
Vanderbilt’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Khamil Pierre
|17
|22.4
|10.3
|2.1
|3.2
|0.3
|0.0
|Mikayla Blakes
|18
|20.0
|3.1
|3.3
|2.6
|0.4
|2.2
|Iyana Moore
|17
|13.4
|2.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.2
|2.5
|Madison Greene
|18
|8.7
|2.8
|1.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.8
|Jane Nwaba
|18
|5.6
|2.4
|1.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.5
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
- January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET
- January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
- February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET
- February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 19 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET
- January 23 vs. Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET
- January 26 at Alabama at 2:00 PM ET
- January 30 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- February 2 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET
