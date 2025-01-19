How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 19 Published 3:16 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-2) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4) after victories in five straight road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Commodores are the eighth-best squad in college basketball (86.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 142nd (62.6 points conceded per game).

Tennessee is allowing 29.9 boards per game this year (116th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 39.2 rebounds per contest (12th-best).

This season the Commodores are 23rd-best in college basketball in assists at 17.9 per game.

Tennessee ranks third-best in the country by forcing 24.1 turnovers per game. It ranks 91st in college basketball by committing 14.2 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Commodores are 111th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.9). They are 164th in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.

So far this season, Tennessee is ceding 4.8 three-pointers per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 26.7% (36th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Commodores attempt 31.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 21.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 68.9% of their shots, with 78.8% of their makes coming from there.

Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats

The Commodores are the eighth-best squad in college basketball in points scored (86.8 per game) and 142nd in points allowed (62.6).

At 36.8 rebounds per game and 30.8 rebounds allowed, Vanderbilt is 41st and 147th in college basketball, respectively.

With 17.9 assists per game, the Commodores are 23rd-best in the country.

In 2024-25, Vanderbilt is 46th in the country in turnovers committed (13.2 per game) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (21.0).

The Commodores make 6.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 31.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 111th and 164th, respectively, in the country.

Vanderbilt is 148th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and 141st in 3-point percentage defensively (29.8%).

In 2024-25, the Commodores have attempted 31.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 68.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 21.2% of the Commodores’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 78.8% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 17 18.2 5.7 3.5 3.5 0.7 0.9 Ruby Whitehorn 17 13.4 4.7 1.7 1.1 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 15 13.4 3.0 2.0 1.3 0.2 3.0 Samara Spencer 17 11.7 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 17 10.9 5.9 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.6

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

Commodores Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khamil Pierre 17 22.4 10.3 2.1 3.2 0.3 0.0 Mikayla Blakes 18 20.0 3.1 3.3 2.6 0.4 2.2 Iyana Moore 17 13.4 2.8 2.6 0.9 0.2 2.5 Madison Greene 18 8.7 2.8 1.8 1.4 0.1 0.8 Jane Nwaba 18 5.6 2.4 1.2 0.8 0.4 0.5

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule

January 19 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Alabama at 2:00 PM ET

January 30 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

