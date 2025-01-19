How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20 Published 8:46 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-19) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (27-16) on January 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games New York shoots higher than 47.4% from the field, it is 20-8 overall.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 22nd.

The 117 points per game the Knicks put up are just two fewer points than the Hawks allow (119).

New York is 14-3 when scoring more than 119 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta is 15-6 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 18th.

The Hawks average 6.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Knicks give up (111.1).

Atlanta is 18-11 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are putting up 116.8 points per game at home. On the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 117.2 points per contest.

New York is surrendering 109.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.9).

The Knicks are averaging 13.2 threes per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.9% points worse than they’re averaging in road games (13.4, 38.2%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 119.6 points per game, compared to 115.4 away. But they’re not as good defensively, allowing 120.4 points per game at home, and 117.9 on the road.

In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 2.5 more points per game at home (120.4) than away (117.9).

At home the Hawks are picking up 29.4 assists per game, 0.3 less than on the road (29.7).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle Josh Hart Questionable Neck Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Thumb

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh Trae Young Questionable Achilles

