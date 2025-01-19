How to Watch the NBA Today, January 20 Published 2:17 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

In one of the eight intriguing matchups on the NBA card on Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will play at FedExForum.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA on Monday, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 20

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET

SCHN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX

TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOH

AZFamily and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ

Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSC

CHSN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

