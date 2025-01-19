How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 20 Published 5:18 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Texas Longhorns and the Maryland Terrapins take the court in one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Baylor Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX12+

FOX12+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

