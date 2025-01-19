How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 19 Published 3:16 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4) aim to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (15-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats

With 36.8 rebounds per game, Vanderbilt is 41st in college basketball. It surrenders 30.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks 147th in college basketball.

Vanderbilt ranks 20th-best in the country by forcing 21.0 turnovers per game. It ranks 46th in college basketball by averaging 13.2 turnovers per contest.

Vanderbilt is ceding 5.8 threes per game (148th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 29.8% (141st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the nation offensively (95.8 points scored per game) and ranked 275th defensively (68.7 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 12th-best in the nation in rebounds (39.2 per game) and 116th in rebounds conceded (29.9).

At 17.6 assists per game, the Volunteers are 25th-best in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee is 91st in the nation in committing them (14.2 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (24.1 per game).

The Volunteers are the best squad in the nation in 3-pointers made (12.0 per game) and 76th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 41st in the country in 3-pointers allowed (4.8 per game) and 36th in defensive 3-point percentage (26.7%).

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 44.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 55.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 33.3% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 66.7% have been 2-pointers.

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

Commodores Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khamil Pierre 17 22.4 10.3 2.1 3.2 0.3 0.0 Mikayla Blakes 18 20.0 3.1 3.3 2.6 0.4 2.2 Iyana Moore 17 13.4 2.8 2.6 0.9 0.2 2.5 Madison Greene 18 8.7 2.8 1.8 1.4 0.1 0.8 Jane Nwaba 18 5.6 2.4 1.2 0.8 0.4 0.5

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 17 18.2 5.7 3.5 3.5 0.7 0.9 Ruby Whitehorn 17 13.4 4.7 1.7 1.1 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 15 13.4 3.0 2.0 1.3 0.2 3.0 Samara Spencer 17 11.7 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 17 10.9 5.9 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.6

Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule

January 19 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Alabama at 2:00 PM ET

January 30 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

