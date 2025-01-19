January 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:18 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs square off in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.
Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch January 20 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|San Jose Sharks @ Boston Bruins
|1 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Colorado Avalanche
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Buffalo Sabres @ Seattle Kraken
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:30 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Utah Hockey Club
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
