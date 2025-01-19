January 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:18 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs square off in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.

Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream San Jose Sharks @ Boston Bruins 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Colorado Avalanche 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Seattle Kraken 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Columbus Blue Jackets @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Utah Hockey Club 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: