Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status – Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report January 20 Published 4:33 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

Let’s check out the injury report for the New York Knicks (27-16), which currently has two players listed (including Karl-Anthony Towns), as the Knicks ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (22-19, four injured players) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, January 20 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Knicks head into this game on the heels of a 116-99 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday. In the Knicks’ loss, Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding one rebound and five assists).

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Hawks claimed a 119-115 OT win over the Celtics. Trae Young’s team-leading 28 points paced the Hawks in the victory.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Thumb 25.4 13.9 3.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Zaccharie Risacher SF Questionable Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

