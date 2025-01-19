NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks Picks for January 20 Published 10:34 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-19) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (27-16) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Monday’s game can assist you in placing an informed wager using the best bets available.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Knicks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

New York has covered the spread 22 times in 43 games.

Atlanta is 18-23-0 against the spread this year.

The Knicks’ ATS record as 6.5-point favorites or more is 12-12.

As 6.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 6-6 against the spread.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (235.5)





Knicks games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 235.5 points 16 times.

The Hawks have played 25 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 235.5 points.

New York’s contests this year have an average total of 224, 11.5 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.8 more points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the league’s 10th-highest scoring team this season compared to the third-ranked Knicks.

The Knicks are the NBA’s 20th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 24th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-275)

This season, the Knicks have won 25 out of the 38 games, or 65.8%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This season, New York has won 14 of its 21 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: