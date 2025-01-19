NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 20 Published 4:16 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets, is sure to please.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the important games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 20

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Rockets -7.5

Rockets -7.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.5 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 10.5 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)

Over (224 total projected points) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET

SCHN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX

TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 13.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 13.6 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)

Over (230.9 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOH

AZFamily and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ

Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSC

CHSN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

