Pacers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 1
Published 5:23 am Sunday, January 19, 2025
On Saturday, February 1, 2025, the Indiana Pacers (24-19) take on the Atlanta Hawks (22-19) at 5:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSSE.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Favorite: –
Pacers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Pacers
|Hawks
|115.2
|Points Avg.
|117.2
|114.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119
|49%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
Pacers’ Top Players
- Pascal Siakam puts up 20.1 points per game while adding 3.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
- Tyrese Haliburton is responsible for 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
- Haliburton is the top active three-point shooter for the Pacers, hitting 2.8 per game.
- Haliburton records 1.2 steals per game. Myles Turner collects two blocks a game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.2 points per game and 11.8 assists per game to go with 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.3 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.
- Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).
Pacers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/16
|Pistons
|W 111-100
|Away
|-1.5
|1/18
|76ers
|W 115-102
|Home
|-9.5
|1/23
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/29
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/1
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/3
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|2/4
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/6
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/11
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/28
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
