Published 5:23 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

Pacers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 1

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, the Indiana Pacers (24-19) take on the Atlanta Hawks (22-19) at 5:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSSE.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSIN and FDSSE
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Favorite:

Pacers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Pacers Hawks
115.2 Points Avg. 117.2
114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119
49% Field Goal % 46.3%
37.3% Three Point % 35.2%

Pacers’ Top Players

  • Pascal Siakam puts up 20.1 points per game while adding 3.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
  • Tyrese Haliburton is responsible for 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
  • Haliburton is the top active three-point shooter for the Pacers, hitting 2.8 per game.
  • Haliburton records 1.2 steals per game. Myles Turner collects two blocks a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.2 points per game and 11.8 assists per game to go with 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.3 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.
  • Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/16 Pistons W 111-100 Away -1.5
1/18 76ers W 115-102 Home -9.5
1/23 Spurs Home
1/25 Spurs Away
1/29 Pistons Home
2/1 Hawks Home
2/3 Jazz Away
2/4 Trail Blazers Away
2/6 Clippers Away
2/8 Lakers Away
2/11 Knicks Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/23 Raptors Home
1/25 Raptors Home
1/27 Timberwolves Away
1/28 Rockets Home
1/30 Cavaliers Away
2/1 Pacers Away
2/3 Pistons Away
2/5 Spurs Home
2/7 Bucks Home
2/8 Wizards Away
2/10 Magic Away

