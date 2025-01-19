Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 19 Published 2:18 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday’s game that pits the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (15-2) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4) at Memorial Gymnasium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-77 in favor of Tennessee. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 19.

According to our computer prediction, Vanderbilt is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Tennessee. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 168.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point total: 168.5

168.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -225, Vanderbilt +180

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 80, Vanderbilt 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+5.5)

Vanderbilt (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (168.5)

Tennessee is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Vanderbilt’s 2-3-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 4-4-0 and the Commodores are 2-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 182.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while Vanderbilt has gone 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per game with a +460 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.8 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 68.7 per outing (275th in college basketball).

Tennessee records 39.2 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.3 boards per game.

Tennessee hits 7.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.0 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.8.

The Volunteers rank seventh in college basketball with 101.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 52nd in college basketball defensively with 72.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 9.9 per game, committing 14.2 (91st in college basketball) while its opponents average 24.1.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a +437 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.2 points per game. They’re putting up 86.8 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and are giving up 62.6 per contest to rank 142nd in college basketball.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Vanderbilt accumulates rank 41st in the country, 6.0 more than the 30.8 its opponents record.

Vanderbilt connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents.

Vanderbilt has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (46th in college basketball), 7.8 fewer than the 21.0 it forces (20th in college basketball).

