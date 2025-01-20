Douglas “Doug” James Young, 80

Published 9:53 am Monday, January 20, 2025

Douglas “Doug” James Young age 80 years, 7 months was born June 24, 1944 and passed away peacefully at home January 15, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Doug was a devoted father, grandfather, and husband, whose selfless dedication to his family was the cornerstone of his life.

A hard-working man of unwavering integrity, Doug spent his life providing for those he loved. A dependable advisor and life’s sentry, Doug often welcomed you to share an upturned jobsite’s empty bucket; a comfortable southern front porch wicker rocker; a rough hewn fieldwork wagon; the red imitation leather restaurant bench; or cluttered tweed truck seat. His tireless work ethic, teamed with readily available generosity, inspired countless people, and his impact will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

Doug as a father was always there for his family, especially his children and grandchildren, offering guidance, support, and unconditional love. As their champion, he celebrated triumphs and offered comfort and support as they faced life’s challenges. As their grandfather, he spoiled them with love, kindness, and wisdom.

Doug was preceded in death by:

Parents: Dave and Narsie Young;

Loving wife of over 50 years Elva Lee (Asbury) Young;

Daughter: Patsy Shell and Carolyn Hayes;

Granddaughter Kristie Shell;

Great-granddaughter Mya Hayes;

Sisters: Daisy Riddle, George Ann Barnard ; and

Brothers: Meb Jones, Lonnie Young, and Onnie Young.

Doug is survived by:

Daughter Misty (Jennifer) Young;

Grandchildren – James Shell, Jr., Charlie (Melissa) Shell, Joseph Rouse, Jason (Amber) Hayes, Alex Cooper, Valoree Rouse, and Cooper Collett;

Great-grandchildren: Kadeen hayes, Jaylee Hayes, Kinsley Hayes, Jaxson Hayes, Jayton Hayes, Karley Shell, Karson Turner, and Corbin Shell;

Nephews: Donnie Barnard (Helen), Gary Joe Barnard, JD Young,and Richie Young;

Special great- great niece Lyla Curtis;

along with a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday January 18, 2025 from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be on Sunday January 19, 2025 at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2025 at 2 PM in the Irish Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Thomas Hayes, Ricky Coffey, Jeff Burger, Jimmy Jordan, Timmy Sandefur, Gregory Turner, Junior Mazingo, Wayne Woodward; Honorary Pallbearers: His “crew” from McDonalds and Hardees; The family would like to thank Suncrest Home Health.

Preachers: Jerry Epperson and Brian O’Dell;

Singer: Brenda Reed Bolden.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.