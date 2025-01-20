How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 21 Published 4:36 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

There are a variety of betting options to take into account for the upcoming matchup that has the Nashville Predators matching up with the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 21. To get you ready to place a wager or put together a parlay, see our best bets and predictions below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Sharks Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s over/under (6.5 goals) 17 times this season.

This season, 20 of San Jose’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.53 goals per game, compared to the Sharks’ average of 2.54, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.5 goals per game, 0.0 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -334

The Predators have won 46.2% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-14).

Nashville is yet to play with moneyline odds of -334 or shorter.

The Predators have a 77.0% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.

Sharks Moneyline: +265

San Jose has secured an upset victory 14 times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 49 games as the underdog).

The Sharks have a pair of victories in games with moneyline odds of +265 or longer (in nine chances).

San Jose’s implied probability to win is 27.4% based on its moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, San Jose 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, putting up 42 points in 45 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Through 41 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as a scoring option for Nashville. He has 32 points (eight goals and 24 assists).

In 35 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-18-6) has allowed 93 goals.

Sharks Points Leaders

Mikael Granlund’s 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 contests give him 38 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

William Eklund’s 34 points this season, including 10 goals and 24 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for San Jose.

Macklin Celebrini has 13 goals and 19 assists, for a season point total of 32.

Alexandar Georgiev has a record of 10-15-0 in 28 games this season, conceding 88 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 647 saves and an .880 save percentage, 62nd in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home -334 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away – 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away – 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home –

Sharks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/16/2025 Blue Jackets L 4-1 Away +151 1/18/2025 Islanders L 4-1 Away +185 1/20/2025 Bruins L 6-3 Away +182 1/21/2025 Predators – Away +265 1/23/2025 Predators – Home – 1/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 1/27/2025 Penguins – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: