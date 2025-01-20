How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 20

Published 12:19 am Monday, January 20, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 20

Only a single SEC game is on Monday’s college basketball slate. That contest is the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins at Prudential Center.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20

How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 20

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 20

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 20

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 20

Pacers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 1

Pacers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup