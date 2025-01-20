How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 20 Published 12:19 am Monday, January 20, 2025

Only a single SEC game is on Monday’s college basketball slate. That contest is the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins at Prudential Center.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

