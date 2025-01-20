How to Watch the NBA Today, January 21 Published 11:16 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

The NBA schedule today, including the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Denver Nuggets, should provide some fireworks.

How to watch all the games in the NBA today is included here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 21

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL

SportsNet and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: