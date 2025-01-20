Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 20 Published 6:16 am Monday, January 20, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-19) are underdogs (+6.5) for an attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (27-16) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on MSG and FDSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Knicks 120 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-8.1)

Knicks (-8.1) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

The Knicks’ .512 ATS win percentage (22-21-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .439 mark (18-23-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 6-6 against the spread compared to the 12-12 ATS record New York puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (63.4% of the time) than New York and its opponents (58.1%).

The Knicks have a .658 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-13) this season while the Hawks have a .538 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-12).

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are averaging 117.0 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 111.1 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

New York is pulling down 43.3 boards per game this year (22nd-ranked in NBA), and it has given up only 40.8 rebounds per contest (best).

This season, the Knicks rank 11th in the league in assists, putting up 27.0 per game.

New York ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging just 12.2 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 22nd in the league (13.0 per contest).

The Knicks rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.8%. They rank 16th in the league by draining 13.3 threes per contest.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks are the fifth-best team in the league (117.2 points per game). But on defense they are third-worst (119.0 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Atlanta is fifth-best in the NBA in rebounds (45.7 per game). It is 20th in rebounds allowed (44.8 per game).

This season the Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists at 29.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA in committing them (15.0 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (16.0 per game).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (13.0 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

