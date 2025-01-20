Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 21 Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

As they gear up to play the San Jose Sharks (14-29-6) on Tuesday, January 21 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (16-22-7) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body Cole Smith LW Questionable Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Logan Couture C Out Groin Klim Kostin C Out Lower Body Vitek Vanecek G Out Face Tyler Toffoli RW Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 114 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville ranks 16th in goals against, conceding 139 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks’ 125 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

San Jose’s total of 171 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-344) Sharks (+273) 6

