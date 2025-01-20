Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 21 Published 1:20 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

Tuesday’s contest features the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) and the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena (on January 21) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 win for Tennessee.

Based on our computer prediction, Mississippi State projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The total has been set at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -8.5

Tennessee -8.5 Point total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -385, Mississippi State +300

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+8.5)

Mississippi State (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread so far this season is 11-7-0, while Mississippi State’s is 9-9-0. The Volunteers have a 7-11-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 10-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 159.7 points per game, 22.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 games, Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Mississippi State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +325 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.8 points per game (128th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Tennessee is 50th in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That’s 9.3 more than the 26.2 its opponents average.

Tennessee knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc (121st in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 25.5%.

The Volunteers average 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (66th in college basketball), and give up 77.6 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (58th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (133rd in college basketball).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per outing (136th in college basketball).

Mississippi State ranks 12th in the nation at 37.4 rebounds per game. That’s 6.1 more than the 31.3 its opponents average.

Mississippi State connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.3. It shoots 32.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35%.

Mississippi State has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (25th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than the 13.4 it forces (59th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: