Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on TV or Streaming Live – January 21
Published 8:23 pm Monday, January 20, 2025
Tuesday’s NHL schedule will see the Nashville Predators (16-22-7) hit the ice against the San Jose Sharks (14-29-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th in the Western Conference with 39 points and the Sharks are 15th in the Western Conference with 34 points.
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|45
|15
|27
|42
|65
|27
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|45
|14
|20
|34
|57
|5
|D Roman Josi
|41
|8
|24
|32
|66
|21
|F Steven Stamkos
|45
|16
|14
|30
|24
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|42
|13
|14
|27
|34
|18
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.53 (31st)
- Goals Allowed: 3.09 (18th)
- Shots: 29.5 (9th)
- Shots Allowed: 29 (22nd)
- Power Play %: 20.16 (19th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.84 (6th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Sharks’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Mikael Granlund
|47
|12
|26
|38
|55
|13
|F William Eklund
|44
|10
|24
|34
|48
|10
|F Macklin Celebrini
|37
|13
|19
|32
|56
|13
|F Fabian Zetterlund
|49
|13
|16
|29
|34
|18
|F Tyler Toffoli
|47
|17
|12
|29
|30
|13
Sharks Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.55 (30th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.49 (31st)
- Shots: 26.7 (27th)
- Shots Allowed: 32.1 (31st)
- Power Play %: 17.86 (27th)
- Penalty Kill %: 78.62 (18th)
Sharks’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 21 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 vs. Predators: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 27 vs. Penguins: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 at Kraken: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN
- February 4 vs. Canadiens: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 vs. Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Stars: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 at Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 24 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 3 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 8 vs. Islanders: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 vs. Predators: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 13 vs. Blackhawks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 vs. Capitals: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Hurricanes: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
