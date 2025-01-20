Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on TV or Streaming Live – January 21 Published 8:23 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

Tuesday’s NHL schedule will see the Nashville Predators (16-22-7) hit the ice against the San Jose Sharks (14-29-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th in the Western Conference with 39 points and the Sharks are 15th in the Western Conference with 34 points.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 45 15 27 42 65 27 F Jonathan Marchessault 45 14 20 34 57 5 D Roman Josi 41 8 24 32 66 21 F Steven Stamkos 45 16 14 30 24 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 42 13 14 27 34 18

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.53 (31st)

2.53 (31st) Goals Allowed: 3.09 (18th)

3.09 (18th) Shots: 29.5 (9th)

29.5 (9th) Shots Allowed: 29 (22nd)

29 (22nd) Power Play %: 20.16 (19th)

20.16 (19th) Penalty Kill %: 82.84 (6th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Sharks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Mikael Granlund 47 12 26 38 55 13 F William Eklund 44 10 24 34 48 10 F Macklin Celebrini 37 13 19 32 56 13 F Fabian Zetterlund 49 13 16 29 34 18 F Tyler Toffoli 47 17 12 29 30 13

Sharks Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.55 (30th)

2.55 (30th) Goals Allowed: 3.49 (31st)

3.49 (31st) Shots: 26.7 (27th)

26.7 (27th) Shots Allowed: 32.1 (31st)

32.1 (31st) Power Play %: 17.86 (27th)

17.86 (27th) Penalty Kill %: 78.62 (18th)

Sharks’ Upcoming Schedule

January 21 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 23 vs. Predators: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

January 25 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 27 vs. Penguins: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

January 30 at Kraken: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN

10:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) February 4 vs. Canadiens: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 vs. Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Stars: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 at Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 24 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 3 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 8 vs. Islanders: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 vs. Predators: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 13 vs. Blackhawks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 vs. Capitals: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 20 vs. Hurricanes: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

