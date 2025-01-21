Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 45 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 21:31 on the ice.

Skjei has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.4%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).

Through 45 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.

With a goal differential of -46, the team is 32nd in the league.

The Sharks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

