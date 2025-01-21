Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 45 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 21:31 on the ice.
- Skjei has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.4%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
- Through 45 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.
- With a goal differential of -46, the team is 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|45
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
