Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 45 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 21:31 on the ice.
  • Skjei has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.4%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
  • Through 45 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.
  • With a goal differential of -46, the team is 32nd in the league.
  • The Sharks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
45 Games 0
13 Points 0
4 Goals 0
9 Assists 0

