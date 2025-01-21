Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on January 21 Published 5:39 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators meet the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena — starting at 8:00 PM ET — are the Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Sharks’ Mikael Granlund.

Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21

Tuesday, January 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-348)

Predators (-348) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 45 15 27 42 Jonathan Marchessault 45 14 20 34 Roman Josi 41 8 24 32 Steven Stamkos 45 16 14 30 Ryan O’Reilly 42 13 14 27 Sharks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Mikael Granlund 47 12 26 38 William Eklund 44 10 24 34 Macklin Celebrini 37 13 19 32 Fabian Zetterlund 49 13 16 29 Tyler Toffoli 47 17 12 29

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 31st in the league with 114 goals this season, an average of 2.5 per contest.

On defense, Nashville has conceded 139 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The Predators are 19th in the league with a 20.16% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Sharks have the league’s 27th-ranked scoring offense (125 total goals, 2.6 per game).

San Jose’s 171 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Sharks’ power-play conversion rate (17.86%) ranks 27th in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: