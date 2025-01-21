Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on January 21

Published 5:39 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on January 21

Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators meet the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena — starting at 8:00 PM ET — are the Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Sharks’ Mikael Granlund.

Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 45 15 27 42
Jonathan Marchessault 45 14 20 34
Roman Josi 41 8 24 32
Steven Stamkos 45 16 14 30
Ryan O’Reilly 42 13 14 27
Sharks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Mikael Granlund 47 12 26 38
William Eklund 44 10 24 34
Macklin Celebrini 37 13 19 32
Fabian Zetterlund 49 13 16 29
Tyler Toffoli 47 17 12 29

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

  • The Predators are ranked 31st in the league with 114 goals this season, an average of 2.5 per contest.
  • On defense, Nashville has conceded 139 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
  • The Predators are 19th in the league with a 20.16% power-play conversion rate this season.
  • The Sharks have the league’s 27th-ranked scoring offense (125 total goals, 2.6 per game).
  • San Jose’s 171 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.
  • The Sharks’ power-play conversion rate (17.86%) ranks 27th in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup