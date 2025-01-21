Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 45 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 18:50 on the ice.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 28 games, with 42 points in total.

He has six goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

In 18 of the 44 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 45 games played this season, he has put up 42 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 42 Points 0 15 Goals 0 27 Assists 0

