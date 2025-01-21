Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 45 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 18:50 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 28 games, with 42 points in total.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
  • He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
  • In 18 of the 44 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 45 games played this season, he has put up 42 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
  • The Sharks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
45 Games 0
42 Points 0
15 Goals 0
27 Assists 0

