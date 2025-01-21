Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:09 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 18 points overall, picking up at least one point in 15 different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).
  • Through 44 games, he has 18 points, with three multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Sharks are conceding 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in league play.
  • The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
  • The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
44 Games 0
18 Points 0
7 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

