Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:09 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has 18 points overall, picking up at least one point in 15 different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).
- Through 44 games, he has 18 points, with three multi-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Sharks are conceding 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in league play.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
- The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|44
|Games
|0
|18
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
id: