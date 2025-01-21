Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:09 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 18 points overall, picking up at least one point in 15 different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).

Through 44 games, he has 18 points, with three multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sharks are conceding 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in league play.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 44 Games 0 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

