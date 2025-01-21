Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Report Today – January 22 Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) heading into their game against the Detroit Pistons (22-21) currently has four players. The Pistons have one injured player listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 22.

Their last time out, the Hawks lost 119-110 to the Knicks on Monday. Trae Young scored a team-best 27 points for the Hawks in the loss.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Pistons claimed a 107-96 victory over the Rockets. Cade Cunningham’s team-leading 32 points paced the Pistons in the victory.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Zaccharie Risacher SF Questionable Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaden Ivey SG Out Leg 17.6 4.1 4.0

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

