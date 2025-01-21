Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Report Today – January 22
Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) heading into their game against the Detroit Pistons (22-21) currently has four players. The Pistons have one injured player listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 22.
Their last time out, the Hawks lost 119-110 to the Knicks on Monday. Trae Young scored a team-best 27 points for the Hawks in the loss.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Pistons claimed a 107-96 victory over the Rockets. Cade Cunningham’s team-leading 32 points paced the Pistons in the victory.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Zaccharie Risacher
|SF
|Questionable
|Thigh
|10.5
|3.5
|1.2
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaden Ivey
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|17.6
|4.1
|4.0
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
