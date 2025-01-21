Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 22 Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-20) host the Detroit Pistons (22-21) after winning four straight home games. The Hawks are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 116 – Pistons 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 2.5)

Pistons (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)

Hawks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.7

The Hawks (18-24-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 8.3% less often than the Pistons (22-21-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Atlanta (3-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (21.4%) than Detroit (16-10) does as the underdog (61.5%).

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 61.9% of the time this season (26 out of 42). That’s more often than Detroit and its opponents have (23 out of 43).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 8-7, a better record than the Pistons have put up (13-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, scoring 117 points per game (sixth-ranked in league).

Atlanta is averaging 45.6 boards per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is ceding 44.7 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.5 dimes per game.

With 16 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta is second-best in the league. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are draining 13 threes per game (18th-ranked in league). They have a 35.3% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are 15th in the league in points scored (112.2 per game) and 16th in points conceded (113.1).

In 2024-25, Detroit is 11th in the league in rebounds (45 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (42.2).

The Pistons are 16th in the NBA in assists (25.5 per game) in 2024-25.

At 15.1 turnovers committed per game and 13.8 turnovers forced, Detroit is 23rd and 14th in the league, respectively.

The Pistons make 13.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 15th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

