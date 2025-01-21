How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – January 21

Published 7:11 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - January 21

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) aim to extend a 12-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Bulldogs’ opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Tennessee shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 12th.
  • The Volunteers record 6.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Bulldogs give up (70.1).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 70.1 points, it is 13-1.

Stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • This season, Mississippi State has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 15th.
  • The Bulldogs average 24.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Volunteers allow (58.8).
  • Mississippi State has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Tennessee has played better at home this season, averaging 83.2 points per game, compared to 67.0 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Volunteers have been better in home games this season, allowing 55.4 points per game, compared to 67.6 in road games.
  • In home games, Tennessee is draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (8.0). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Mississippi State scores 89.2 points per game. On the road, it scores 76.3.
  • The Bulldogs give up 69.4 points per game at home, and 74.3 away.
  • Mississippi State makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (7.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (30.1%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center
1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky Thompson-Boling Arena

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/11/2025 Kentucky L 95-90 Humphrey Coliseum
1/14/2025 @ Auburn L 88-66 Neville Arena
1/18/2025 Ole Miss W 84-81 Humphrey Coliseum
1/21/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ South Carolina Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Colonial Life Arena
1/29/2025 Alabama Humphrey Coliseum

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 21

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 21

Pistons vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 3

Pistons vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 3

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 21

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup