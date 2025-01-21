How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – January 21
Published 7:11 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) aim to extend a 12-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Bulldogs’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 12th.
- The Volunteers record 6.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Bulldogs give up (70.1).
- When Tennessee scores more than 70.1 points, it is 13-1.
Stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- This season, Mississippi State has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 15th.
- The Bulldogs average 24.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Volunteers allow (58.8).
- Mississippi State has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Tennessee has played better at home this season, averaging 83.2 points per game, compared to 67.0 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Volunteers have been better in home games this season, allowing 55.4 points per game, compared to 67.6 in road games.
- In home games, Tennessee is draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (8.0). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to away from home (34.5%).
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Mississippi State scores 89.2 points per game. On the road, it scores 76.3.
- The Bulldogs give up 69.4 points per game at home, and 74.3 away.
- Mississippi State makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (7.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (30.1%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|W 74-70
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 76-75
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|Kentucky
|L 95-90
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/14/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 88-66
|Neville Arena
|1/18/2025
|Ole Miss
|W 84-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/21/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ South Carolina
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/29/2025
|Alabama
|–
|Humphrey Coliseum
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.