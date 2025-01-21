How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – January 21 Published 7:11 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) aim to extend a 12-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Bulldogs’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 12th.

The Volunteers record 6.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Bulldogs give up (70.1).

When Tennessee scores more than 70.1 points, it is 13-1.

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

This season, Mississippi State has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 15th.

The Bulldogs average 24.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Volunteers allow (58.8).

Mississippi State has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Tennessee has played better at home this season, averaging 83.2 points per game, compared to 67.0 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Volunteers have been better in home games this season, allowing 55.4 points per game, compared to 67.6 in road games.

In home games, Tennessee is draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (8.0). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Mississippi State scores 89.2 points per game. On the road, it scores 76.3.

The Bulldogs give up 69.4 points per game at home, and 74.3 away.

Mississippi State makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (7.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (30.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky – Thompson-Boling Arena

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 Kentucky L 95-90 Humphrey Coliseum 1/14/2025 @ Auburn L 88-66 Neville Arena 1/18/2025 Ole Miss W 84-81 Humphrey Coliseum 1/21/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ South Carolina Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Colonial Life Arena 1/29/2025 Alabama – Humphrey Coliseum

