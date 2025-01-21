How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 22 Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (22-21) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) after winning three straight road games.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 17-7 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

The Hawks score only 3.9 more points per game (117) than the Pistons allow (113.1).

Atlanta is 18-9 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Detroit has a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.

The Pistons score an average of 112.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks give up.

Detroit is 9-5 when it scores more than 119 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have played better at home this season, posting 119.6 points per game, compared to 115.2 per game in road games.

Atlanta surrenders 120.4 points per game in home games, compared to 118 in road games.

In home games, the Hawks are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (13.3) than when playing on the road (12.9). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons put up 111.1 points per game, 2.1 less than away (113.2). Defensively they give up 113.9 points per game at home, 1.4 more than on the road (112.5).

At home, Detroit allows 113.9 points per game. Away, it concedes 112.5.

At home the Pistons are averaging 25.2 assists per game, 0.6 less than on the road (25.8).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Achilles Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh

Pistons Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaden Ivey Out Leg

