Published 4:20 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 21

Top-25 teams will be in action in 11 games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Butler Bulldogs at No. 19 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

UCF Knights at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at SMU Mustangs

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns

No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers at UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Washington Huskies at No. 15 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

