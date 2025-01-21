How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Michigan Wolverines versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Penn State Lady Lions at No. 21 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 4 USC Trojans at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Villanova Wildcats at No. 6 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at Oklahoma State Cowgirls

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 23 Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers at Arizona State Sun Devils

