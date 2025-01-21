January 21 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:20 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The NHL lineup on Tuesday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Washington Capitals squaring off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Tuesday is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch January 21 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Detroit Red Wings @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

